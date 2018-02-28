Group: Retain festival

WARREN

A group of supporters of the Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival met in Courthouse Square at noon Tuesday to make a public proclamation of their desire to have the festival remain in Courthouse Square.

The festival committee has indicated that it is considering a move to Eastwood Mall in Niles.

But Tom Angelo said Lou Metter of Warren created the festival 33 years ago to keep alive the vitality of the downtown area after many of the downtown’s top retailers relocated to Eastwood Mall. Angelo said he’s not taking anything away from the mall, “but we like being among the trees and grass” of the courthouse square.

The festival committee will meet Thursday to discuss the proposed move to Niles.

Student in custody

LORdstown

A student who formerly attended a special-education program in the Lordstown schools called Transitional Adjustment Program was taken into custody Feb. 16 after the student posted something troubling on social media.

No direct threat was made against any student, but the Lordstown school-resource officer and the Howland Police Department removed the Howland student from the school.

The student will not be returning to Lordstown schools, Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong said.

Armstrong commended a Lordstown student who notified school officials of the posting: “Our student did exactly what we ask them to do,” Armstrong said. “If you see something, hear something, say something.”

Death ruled a homicide

WARREN

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County coroner, has ruled the death of Martell S. Williams a homicide, the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams, 22, of Boston Avenue Southeast, was found beside one of the buildings at the Stonegate Place apartments on Robert Avenue Northwest after the county 911 center received about 15 phone calls from people hearing gunfire at 4:06 a.m. Sunday.

Williams was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Williams’ death marks the second homicide so far this year in the city.

Plea in cruelty case

WARREN

John Patterson, 31, of South Cedar Street in Niles pleaded guilty Tuesday to two reduced misdemeanor counts of attempted cruelty to companion animals and will be sentenced later.

He could get up to six months incarceration on each count.

Patterson was charged after Niles police say they found two dogs without food and water at his home last May, the Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported.

One dog was dead and the other was in an advanced stage of starvation.

A grand jury indicted Patterson in November on two counts of violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.

Indicted on a felony

WARREN

Melvin V. White, 56. of Bane Street Southwest, was indicted Tuesday on a felony charge accusing him of failing to notify the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address.

White was required to notify because of a 2015 importuning conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

In that case, he was sentenced to nine months in prison for grabbing a juvenile female at a restaurant in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles in 2014 and holding her in a bear hug while making sexual comments to her, according to Vindicator files.

Trumbull County jail records indicate that White has been booked into the county jail 127 times since July 1991 on aggravated drug trafficking. Most of his cases have been handled through Warren Municipal Court.

Robbery, kidnapping case

WARREN

Darryl V. Jackson, 57, of Beck Street Southeast was indicted Tuesday on two counts of aggravated robbery and one of kidnapping in a Dec. 30 robbery in which he is accused of using scissors to rob Life Storage, 3942 Youngstown Road, and trying to kidnap an employee, who got away.

If convicted, Jackson could get about 30 years in prison.

Howland police said Jackson walked into the business and asked to pay the bill for a West Middlesex, Pa., woman, then complained about the cost.

Then he pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened to stab the employee if she didn’t give Jackson the money from the cash register. He demanded her car keys and forced her out the back of the store and into the rear parking area, but she got away.

Police seek robber

YOUNGSTOWN

Police continue looking for a masked man dressed in black who got away with nearly $300 cash about 9:05 p.m. Monday after robbing the CVS at 311 Park Ave. on the North Side.

Witnesses told police the man said he had a gun and demanded money from the register but a weapon was never seen, reports said.

Both the description and the way the robbery was carried out match an attempted robbery and robbery Sunday at drug stores on McCartney Road and Oak Street on the East Side.

Poland registration

POLAND

Poland schools kindergarten registration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and March 10 at Union Elementary School, 30 Riverside Drive.

Parents/guardians must bring the following information and original documents: the child’s birth certificate and Social Security card, immunization records, proof of residency (mortgage documents, house closing papers or rental agreement), parent identification (driver’s license and two current utility bills or credit-card statements) and custody papers if applicable.

Children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 1 to be eligible for admission. Parents also can register children for preschool and after-school care programs at North Elementary during registration.

Union Elementary also is hosting another round of family math nights from 6 to 8 p.m. Kindergarten math nights will be today and Thursday; first-grade math nights will be March 6 and March 13; and second-grade math nights will be March 14 and 15.

Fitch team to go to state

AUSTINTOWN

The Cosmic Guardians, a team of six Austintown Fitch High School students, have qualified for the 2018 Ohio Vex Robotics Competition High School State Championship.

The six STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) students qualified for the state competition in the Design Award category for documenting the robot they built. They will compete in Columbus on March 9-10.

Groups to study abroad

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven Youngstown State University student groups will spend the first weeks of March studying and serving abroad.

A total of 75 students and 13 faculty leaders will travel to six countries for study and service during their spring break from classes, a record number for YSU. Departure dates are between today and March 13, and travel times range from one week to 12 days.

Group destinations are the Bahamas, Costa Rica, France, Haiti, Israel and Mexico. Two domestic-study trips also are planned during the break to New Mexico and New York City. In May, a group of fashion merchandising students will go to England.

Donating to food bank

YOUNGSTOWN

Through the end of March, Giant Eagle customers can provide donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley at the register.

Customers can tear off $1, $5 or $10 coupons at the register. They may also place nonperishable food items in bins at the front of stores.

Last year, the “Check Out Hunger” campaign raised $118,000 for Second Harvest.

City council to meet

WARREN

City council will meet in caucus at 5:15 p.m. today and then have its meeting at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.

Health board to meet

WARREN

Trumbull County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. today in the first-floor patient waiting room of the Trumbull County Combined Health District office, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.