UPDATE | Police: Ga. teacher fired a gun inside classroom

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a teacher apparently fired a gun inside a classroom and barricaded himself there for about 30 minutes before he was taken into custody.

WRCB reports no students were inside the classroom at the time. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says the teacher apparently did not want to involve students. He says authorities have recovered a handgun.

A student apparently injured an ankle while running inside the school during the evacuation today.

1:08 p.m.

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say officers today responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.

Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.

Police say the school has been evacuated and students have been taken to the Northwest Georgia Center. Police are advising parents to go there to pick them up.

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

The identity of the teacher has not been released. The high school's website says it has 2,000 students.