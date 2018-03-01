UPDATE | Route 11 northbound open after crashes in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN
Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post officers responded to a four-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of state Route 11 that occurred at 6:30 p.m. That lane of the highway was temporarily closed but has now reopened. No injuries were reported.
