UPDATE | Route 11 northbound open after crashes in Austintown

February 28, 2018 at 10:05p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post officers responded to a four-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of state Route 11 that occurred at 6:30 p.m. That lane of the highway was temporarily closed but has now reopened. No injuries were reported.

