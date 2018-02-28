Fitch team to go to state

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

The Cosmic Guardians, a team of six Austintown Fitch High School students, have qualified for the 2018 Ohio Vex Robotics Competition High School State Championship.

The six STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) students qualified for the state competition in the Design Award category for documenting the robot they built. They will compete in Columbus on March 9-10.

