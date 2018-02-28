Farmers dividend

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

CANFIELD

On Tuesday, the board of directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, a 40 percent increase from the 2017 first-quarter payment. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of March 9 and is payable to shareholders March 30.

