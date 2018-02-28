Falls woman charged with felonious assault

NEWTON FALLS

A village woman will be in n Newton Falls Municipal Court on Thursday on a felonious-assault charge, accused of running over a man she was staying with at the Holiday Inn Express, 4181 state Route 5.

Brittany L. Sullivan, 29, of Woodglen Avenue, is accused of injuring a Leavittsburg man, 23, at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 23 in the hotel’s parking lot.

A witness told police she heard a car “flying down the driveway” and thought she had seen feet “tumbling out the bottom of the car” and saw the man “fall out of the bottom of the car.” She then called 911.

North Side man faces felony drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said they found suspected cocaine and painkillers on a man who was a passenger in a car pulled over about 9:10 p.m. Monday on the South Side at East Myrtle Avenue and Market Street for an improper turn.

David Johnson, 33, of Fairgreen Avenue, gave officers permission to search him, reports said.Police first found the painkillers. Johnson them told police he had more drugs, and police then found suspected crack and powdered cocaine.

There was enough cocaine to land Johnson a felony charge of possession of cocaine along with a felony charge of possession of drugs. He is in the Mahoning County jail. Reports said Johnson has several prior felony drug convictions.

Suspect booked in home-invasion case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man with a warrant for arrest in a Feb. 9 home invasion in Austintown was booked into Mahoning County jail on Tuesday.

Luis Claudio, 21, appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for arraignment, alongside Michael Doepker, 24, Noah Matheny, 21, and Mark Hernandez, 21.

The four pleaded not guilty to a total of 20 charges for kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Claudio, Matheny, Doepker and Hernandez are accused of breaking into a Beverly Avenue home, and holding residents at gunpoint.

Claudio surrendered after discovering a warrant for his arrest, reports 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Doepker, Matheny and Hernandez were arrested a short distance from the home.

Suspect arraigned

YOUNGSTOWN

Jeshawn Elliott, 37, was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on an aggravated-murder charge after being indicted by a grand jury in the Aug. 9 death of his girlfriend, Anvia Mickens, 28.

Mickens was found stabbed to death in the trunk of Elliott’s car in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where he was arrested by police there and was in jail until he was extradited back to Mahoning County.

Elliott, of Outlook Avenue, entered a plea of not guilty. He remains in the county jail. His case was assigned to Judge Lou A. D’Apolito for trial.

