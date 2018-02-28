BUSINESS DIGEST

Donation to Habitat

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors gave Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley a check for $18,799 this week. The check presentation gave the remainder of YCAR’s more than $80,000 contribution toward a house built on Erskine Avenue in Boardman.

Farmers dividend

canfield

On Tuesday, the board of directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, a 40 percent increase from the 2017 first-quarter payment. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of March 9 and is payable to shareholders March 30.

Rural King buys plaza

WARREN

Rural King Supply, a farm and home store, recently purchased Trumbull Plaza at 2553 Parkman Road NW. While the future use of the plaza is still being decided, Rural King is optimistic about the new addition and excited to be part of the community in Warren, said a news release.

Powell’s outlook on US rattles markets

WASHINGTON

New Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a message Tuesday that wasn’t quite what Wall Street had expected: The U.S. economy is doing well, maybe even better than he thought late last year.

Powell emphasized in his first congressional testimony that the central bank plans to raise rates gradually. Nonetheless, his growing optimism about the economy rattled investors. Treasury yields climbed and stocks fell amid fresh speculation that the Fed would accelerate the pace of hikes in its benchmark policy rate this year. The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 299 points.

Volunteers transcribe anti-slavery documents

BOSTON

The Boston Public Library has recruited an army of volunteers to help transcribe its extensive collection of 19th century anti-slavery documents.

The goal of the project launched last month is to make the roughly 12,000 pieces of correspondence from some of the era’s most prominent abolitionists more searchable and more accessible to both scholars and the general public.

Much of the collection was donated to the library in the late 1890s by the family of prominent abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison.

Papua New Guinea quake kills at least 15

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

A powerful earthquake Monday killed at least 15 people, injured dozens and disrupted work at mines, coffee plantations and oil fields in a remote Papua New Guinea region, the local governor said Wednesday.

His comments were the first confirmation of deaths from a high-ranking official after Monday’s magnitude-7.5 earthquake severed communications and roads in the central region, hindering assessment of the scale of the destruction. The National Disaster Centre has declined to give numbers as it assesses the damage.

Southern Highlands Governor William Powi told The Associated Press that communication remains difficult and the death toll may rise.

