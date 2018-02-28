Donating to food bank

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Through the end of March, Giant Eagle customers can provide donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley at the register.

Customers can tear off $1, $5 or $10 coupons at the register. They may also place nonperishable food items in bins at the front of stores.

Last year, the “Check Out Hunger” campaign raised $118,000 for Second Harvest.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000