Donating to food bank
YOUNGSTOWN
Through the end of March, Giant Eagle customers can provide donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley at the register.
Customers can tear off $1, $5 or $10 coupons at the register. They may also place nonperishable food items in bins at the front of stores.
Last year, the “Check Out Hunger” campaign raised $118,000 for Second Harvest.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 26, 2018 10:02 a.m.
Coupons at counters help Second Harvest feed locals
- February 24, 2018 4:10 p.m.
Sparkle customers can help Check Out Hunger
- February 26, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Harvest for Hunger campaign begins Wednesday
- May 26, 2017 2:22 p.m.
Second Harvest benefits from Columbiana business customer appreciation day today
- March 17, 2017 9:30 a.m.
How you can help feed the hungry in the Mahoning Valley
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.