Death on Boardman Street investigated; may have jumped from deck

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating the death of a male whose body was found at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the middle of Boardman Street just east of Champion Street, in front Eastern Gateway Community College.

While police would not confirm the cause of death, people in the area said they believed the unidentified male may have jumped from the parking deck above the college to the street below.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s staff examined the victim and removed his body at about 8:30 p.m.