CAPITAL BILL PROJECTS For the Mahoning Valley

The following projects are also included in the state’s capital budget bill:

MAHONING COUNTY

$375,000 for a live fire training facility

$100,000 for Eastern Gateway Community College’s Mahoning Valley Community Healthcare Training Center

$300,000 for the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center

$202,703 for improvements to the Department of Job and Family Services office at Oakhill Renaissance Place

TRUMBULL COUNTY

$150,000 for Weathersfield Township Multijurisdictional Center

$75,000 for Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail

$25,000 for Cortland Veterans Memorial Project

$500,000 for window and roof improvements at Kent State University at Trumbull

$200,000 for improvements to Eastwood Field

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

$250,000 for improvements to the Columbiana County jail

$650,000 for roof replacement to Purinton Hall at Kent State University at East Liverpool $400,000 for roof replacement to the main classroom building at Kent State Salem Campus

