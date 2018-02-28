CAPITAL BILL PROJECTS For the Mahoning Valley
The following projects are also included in the state’s capital budget bill:
MAHONING COUNTY
$375,000 for a live fire training facility
$100,000 for Eastern Gateway Community College’s Mahoning Valley Community Healthcare Training Center
$300,000 for the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center
$202,703 for improvements to the Department of Job and Family Services office at Oakhill Renaissance Place
TRUMBULL COUNTY
$150,000 for Weathersfield Township Multijurisdictional Center
$75,000 for Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail
$25,000 for Cortland Veterans Memorial Project
$500,000 for window and roof improvements at Kent State University at Trumbull
$200,000 for improvements to Eastwood Field
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
$250,000 for improvements to the Columbiana County jail
$650,000 for roof replacement to Purinton Hall at Kent State University at East Liverpool $400,000 for roof replacement to the main classroom building at Kent State Salem Campus
Source: Capital bill
