Births
St. Elizabeth boardman
Malaya Calwise and Daryl Anderson Jr., Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.
Gary and Jessica Kohler, Canfield, girl, Feb. 26.
Nicholas and Amanda Hoagland, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.
Luis and April Perez, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 26.
Jeremiah Graham and Valerie Gigax, Campbell, boy, Feb. 26.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ti’Lecia Davis, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 26.
Jesse and Shannon DeJacimo, Warren, boy, Feb. 26.
