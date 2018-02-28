Births

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman

Malaya Calwise and Daryl Anderson Jr., Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.

Gary and Jessica Kohler, Canfield, girl, Feb. 26.

Nicholas and Amanda Hoagland, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 26.

Luis and April Perez, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 26.

Jeremiah Graham and Valerie Gigax, Campbell, boy, Feb. 26.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Ti’Lecia Davis, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 26.

Jesse and Shannon DeJacimo, Warren, boy, Feb. 26.

