Agenda Thursday

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments Technical Advisory Committee, 10 a.m., 10th floor conference room, City Centre One Building, Suite 1000, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments Citizens Advisory Board, 6 p.m., 10th floor conference room, City Centre One Building, Suite 1000, 100 E. Federal St.

Lowellville school board, 5 p.m., building and grounds committee, main conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioner’s hearing room, basement, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, 5:30 p.m., public utilities committee, council caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.