Administration presents proposed general-fund budget without a deficit

YOUNGSTOWN

The city administration tonight presented a proposed general-fund budget without a deficit, but council members had issues with some of the cuts.

Some council members objected to a $40,000 reduction in their discretionary funds, which are used to fund community projects, and a $45,000 reduction in the Federal Plaza budget which finances downtown events and programs.

The projected deficit was $2,296,400 two weeks ago. It was reduced at that point to $1,365,000 with proposed changes to cut the deficit to $1,050,000. The proposal presented tonight eliminated the deficit.

Council plans to further discuss the proposed changes before making a decision on what needs to be done to balance the budget. Council has to approve the budget by March 31.

