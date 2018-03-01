Administration presents proposed general-fund budget without a deficit
YOUNGSTOWN
The city administration tonight presented a proposed general-fund budget without a deficit, but council members had issues with some of the cuts.
Some council members objected to a $40,000 reduction in their discretionary funds, which are used to fund community projects, and a $45,000 reduction in the Federal Plaza budget which finances downtown events and programs.
The projected deficit was $2,296,400 two weeks ago. It was reduced at that point to $1,365,000 with proposed changes to cut the deficit to $1,050,000. The proposal presented tonight eliminated the deficit.
Council plans to further discuss the proposed changes before making a decision on what needs to be done to balance the budget. Council has to approve the budget by March 31.
For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator.
