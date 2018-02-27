METRO DIGEST | YSU sends alert after robbery at CVS drugstore on Park Ave.

YSU sends alert after robbery at CVS drugstore on Park Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University alerted its staff and students Monday night that the CVS store at 311 Park Ave. was robbed, calling the incident a concern or continuing threat to the campus community. The alert said the suspect is a black male about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing a black coat, black pants and a red baseball hat. It was unknown if the suspect had a weapon, and he fled the store in an unknown direction.

2 East Side crimes, one suspect

YOUNGSTOWN

Police believe the same man tried to pull off two robberies Sunday within minutes of each other on the East Side, reports said.

Officers were called to the Walgreens at 2864 McCartney Road just after 8 p.m. where an employee said a man came in and ordered she open the cash register. The employee said the man reached in his jacket as if he had a gun but she never saw a weapon. The man ran away when she hit the panic button, reports said.

About 20 minutes later police were called to the Dollar General at 1504 Oak St., where reports said a man came in with his hand in his coat pocket as if he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register. Reports said he got away with more than $200 in cash. The description of the robber in both robberies was the same, reports said.

Jury opts for no rape indictment

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury declined to indict a Sebring woman accused of rape.

Sebring Police charged Chrystal Clark with rape along with William Tryon, who committed suicide in December at the Mahoning County jail.

The grand jury determined there was not sufficient evidence to indict Clark on the charges, which resulted from an investigation into an alleged rape that took place at their home in February 2017. A review found no jail employees at fault in Tryon’s suicide.

Rich Center to get $500K gift

YOUNGSTOWN

The Paula & Anthony Rich Center for Autism will receive a $500,000 check from the Hine Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Foundation at a 1 p.m. ceremony Wednesday at the Rich Center, 1 University Plaza.

The donation will be used to bolster the center’s “Building for Tomorrow 2020” campaign aimed at helping families affected by autism across Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania meet their needs.

The capital campaign was launched last fall with the goal of raising $6 million by the year 2020. The money will be used to enhance services and upgrade the school with new flooring, lighting, paint and roof repairs.

Owner seeks return of firearm

WARREN

The firearm used to injure David Bailes Jr. during the June 18, 2016, biker-club shootings at Shorty’s Place tavern on Highland Avenue in Warren Township may soon return to its owner.

Andrew Claypool of Girard has asked a judge to return his firearm now that the prosecutions have been completed. A hearing is today.

Bailes, 46, president of Forever Two Wheelz, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing two members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club — Robert “Chopper” Marto, 54, of Cortland and Jason “Foot” Moore, 41, of Bristolville — and injuring club members Claypool, 50, and Walter Hughes, 41, of Warren.

Claypool returned fire on Bailes during the confrontation but was not charged. Bailes was hit in the stomach, causing serious injuries. A motion filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court asks that Claypool’s gun be returned.

Warren cops apprehend suspect

WARREN

Brian A. Williamson, 34, of Hamilton Street Southwest, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on a charge of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer after police say he led them on a chase Sunday.

An officer said he tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Market Street at 4:31 p.m., but the vehicle didn’t stop. An officer said the driver looked like Williamson, who had an active warrant for aggravated robbery.

The vehicle nearly went out of control on West Market near Austin Avenue and again on Austin Avenue and traveled at about 55 mph on Ward Avenue with a blown-out tire. Eventually, the driver fled on foot. Police found Williamson in the basement of a home.

Williamson’s aggravated robbery warrant stemmed from a Feb. 16 incident in which he is accused of striking an employee of Walgreens, 804 W. Market St., then showing a handgun in his waistband when the employee followed him outside, police said.

Woman faces multiple charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who received several misdemeanor citations after she was found passed out Saturday morning behind the wheel of a car downtown has a suspension on her license from a previous conviction for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Fiona Rhodes, 30, of Youngstown, was found passed out about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in front of 226 E. Front St., reports said. When an officer reached in to turn the car off, she became hostile. The car smelled of marijuana and alcohol, and there was a half- empty bottle of wine.

Rhodes refused to get out of the car, so officers had to lift her out. When the car was searched officers found marijuana, a grinder, and a pipe, reports said.

She was issued citations for resisting arrest, OVI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and obstructing official business.

Man with MS reports assault

WARREN

A man, 44, with multiple sclerosis reported being robbed and sexually assaulted Feb. 17 at his home on Ohio Avenue Northwest.

The man said he awoke to his roommate sexually assaulting him. The victim was unable to provide additional information, but the officer spoke with the victim’s ex-wife and she relayed additional details that she said the victim had given her.

She said the victim told her he was weak because of his medical condition and couldn’t force the suspect off of him.

The suspect is also accused of taking items from the victims’s home valued at $2,325, including pocket watches, a television and jewels.

Housing Authority meets today

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority’s board will meet at 3 p.m. today at the authority office at 131 W. Boardman St. The board will discuss the award of a contract for the management of the Village of Arlington I and II.

Lordstown board meets today

LORDSTOWN

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs will have a regular meeting at 4 p.m. today at the administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Liberty, Howland mull council

HOWLAND

The Liberty Township trustees will attend a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the development, fundamentals and potential of forming a Council of Governments with Howland Township. The meeting will be at the Howland Township Administration building, 205 Niles Cortland Road NE.

Meanwhile, the Liberty trustees canceled their regular meeting scheduled for Thursday. The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 19 at the administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Pregnancy panel set at Choffin

YOUNGSTOWN

Choffin Career and Technical Center will host a panel to speak to senior students on “Pregnancy – Fatherhood – Infant Mortality,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Ben McGee, retired Youngstown City Schools superintendent, will kick off the presentation by speaking to students about the importance of young teenage single fathers being in the lives of their children.

Also speaking on the panel: Leigh A. Green, Youngstown Office on Minority Health from the Youngstown City Health District executive director; Cora Lewis, Infant Mortality Coalition & Community Engagement coordinator; Michele Edison, Mahoning County District Board of Health Pathways HUB coordinator; and Andre Elliot from the Juvenile Justice Center. The public presentation will be in the main commons of Choffin Career and Technical center, 200 E. Wood St.

Confederate monuments event

YOUNGSTOWN

There will be a free symposium 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor (Steel Museum) , 151 W. Wood St.

The symposium is titled “Memorializing vs. Historicizing: Confederate Monuments and the Contested Past.”

The panelists will talk about the history of Confederate memorials, race and Confederate memorials, and Confederate monuments in comparative and international perspective with a focus on post-communist Europe.

Learn about birding in Valley

CANFIELD

Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley invites the public to “Birding Within 90 Minutes of Boardman” at 7 p.m. today at the Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St.

Jeff Harvey, president of the local Audubon chapter, will present a program on the many great birding locations within our area and what birds can be found.