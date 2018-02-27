YSU prof pleads guilty to attempted assault
YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown State University professor and acclaimed novelist pleaded guilty to attempted assault in Youngstown Municipal Court.
Christopher Barzak, 42, of Outlook Avenue faced one count of domestic violence after his husband told police Barzak had punched him after an argument in October.
Police at the scene said his husband was visibly shaken with a bloody lip and swollen eye, though Barzak denied hitting him.
The charge carries the possibility of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.
Judge Carla J. Baldwin scheduled the sentencing for May and ordered Barzak to obtain counseling in the interim.
