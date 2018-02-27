Woman faces multiple charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who received several misdemeanor citations after she was found passed out Saturday morning behind the wheel of a car downtown has a suspension on her license from a previous conviction for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Fiona Rhodes, 30, of Youngstown, was found passed out about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in front of 226 E. Front St., reports said. When an officer reached in to turn the car off, she became hostile. The car smelled of marijuana and alcohol, and there was a half- empty bottle of wine.

Rhodes refused to get out of the car, so officers had to lift her out. When the car was searched officers found marijuana, a grinder, and a pipe, reports said.

She was issued citations for resisting arrest, OVI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and obstructing official business.