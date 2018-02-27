Warren cops apprehend suspect

WARREN

Brian A. Williamson, 34, of Hamilton Street Southwest, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on a charge of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer after police say he led them on a chase Sunday.

An officer said he tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Market Street at 4:31 p.m., but the vehicle didn’t stop. An officer said the driver looked like Williamson, who had an active warrant for aggravated robbery.

The vehicle nearly went out of control on West Market near Austin Avenue and again on Austin Avenue and traveled at about 55 mph on Ward Avenue with a blown-out tire. Eventually, the driver fled on foot. Police found Williamson in the basement of a home.

Williamson’s aggravated robbery warrant stemmed from a Feb. 16 incident in which he is accused of striking an employee of Walgreens, 804 W. Market St., then showing a handgun in his waistband when the employee followed him outside, police said.