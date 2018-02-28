Trumbull County health board meets Wednesday
WARREN — Trumbull County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first floor patient waiting room of the Trumbull County Combined Health District office, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.
