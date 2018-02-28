Supporters of Italian festival want it to stay in Warren
WARREN
A group of supporters of the Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival met in Courthouse Square at noon Tuesday to make a public proclamation of their desire to have the festival remain in Courthouse Square.
The festival committee has indicated that it is considering a move to Eastwood Mall in Niles.
But Tom Angelo said Lou Metter of Warren created the festival 33 years ago to keep alive the vitality of the downtown area after many of the downtown’s top retailers relocated to Eastwood Mall. Angelo said he’s not taking anything away from the mall, “but we like being among the trees and grass” of the courthouse square.
The festival committee will meet Thursday to discuss the proposed move to Niles.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 28, 2018 midnight
Group: Retain festival
- February 27, 2018 9:36 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- August 12, 2017 8:39 p.m.
33rd Warren Italian fest keeps Italian-American history alive, committee members say
- September 1, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Regional chamber weighing move from downtown Youngstown
- August 13, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Warren’s Italian-American festival features Mass, music, parade today
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.