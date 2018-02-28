Supporters of Italian festival want it to stay in Warren

WARREN

A group of supporters of the Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival met in Courthouse Square at noon Tuesday to make a public proclamation of their desire to have the festival remain in Courthouse Square.

The festival committee has indicated that it is considering a move to Eastwood Mall in Niles.

But Tom Angelo said Lou Metter of Warren created the festival 33 years ago to keep alive the vitality of the downtown area after many of the downtown’s top retailers relocated to Eastwood Mall. Angelo said he’s not taking anything away from the mall, “but we like being among the trees and grass” of the courthouse square.

The festival committee will meet Thursday to discuss the proposed move to Niles.