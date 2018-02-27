Rich Center to get $500K gift

YOUNGSTOWN

The Paula & Anthony Rich Center for Autism will receive a $500,000 check from the Hine Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Foundation at a 1 p.m. ceremony Wednesday at the Rich Center, 1 University Plaza.

The donation will be used to bolster the center’s “Building for Tomorrow 2020” campaign aimed at helping families affected by autism across Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania meet their needs.

The capital campaign was launched last fall with the goal of raising $6 million by the year 2020. The money will be used to enhance services and upgrade the school with new flooring, lighting, paint and roof repairs.