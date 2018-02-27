‘Red flag’ policy adopted in RI

Associated Press

WARWICK, R.I.

Rhode Island is the first state since a deadly school shooting in Florida to establish a new policy to try to keep guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

Gov. Gina Raimondo established a “red flag” policy Monday. This month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, renewed the urgency for states to act to prevent gun violence, the Democrat said.

“We have a moment now to come together, to take action to make our communities safer, to make our schools safer, to save lives,” she said. “So let’s not miss this moment.”

Raimondo’s executive order directs law enforcement to use all available legal steps to remove firearms from those who pose a threat, such as confiscating guns that were obtained illegally. State law also allows authorities to take away people’s guns in domestic- violence cases.