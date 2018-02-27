Pregnancy panel set at Choffin

YOUNGSTOWN

Choffin Career and Technical Center will host a panel to speak to senior students on “Pregnancy – Fatherhood – Infant Mortality,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Ben McGee, retired Youngstown City Schools superintendent, will kick off the presentation by speaking to students about the importance of young teenage single fathers being in the lives of their children.

Also speaking on the panel: Leigh A. Green, Youngstown Office on Minority Health from the Youngstown City Health District executive director; Cora Lewis, Infant Mortality Coalition & Community Engagement coordinator; Michele Edison, Mahoning County District Board of Health Pathways HUB coordinator; and Andre Elliot from the Juvenile Justice Center. The public presentation will be in the main commons of Choffin Career and Technical center, 200 E. Wood St.