Police search for escaped Pa. inmate suspected in armed robbery

February 27, 2018 at 11:40a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an escaped inmate who they say is the suspect of a recent armed robbery.

Investigators say residents arrived at a Harrisburg home Monday to find a man inside wearing all black. Police say the man pointed a handgun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Vincent Crockenberg of Coal Township. Police say Crockenberg has been at large since escaping from the Keystone Correctional Facility on Feb. 18.

Multiple schools were placed on lockdown after the reported robbery as police searched the area.

Crockenberg is facing multiple charges, including robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

