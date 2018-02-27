Poland schools performance audit released

POLAND — Ohio’s Auditor of State today released a report on a performance audit of Poland Local Schools that was conducted over the last several months.

The audit was performed “due to a projected fund balance deficit” beginning in fiscal year 2019, according to a news release from the district.

The report includes a set of recommendations that, if implemented, would save the district $1.6 million, according to the auditor’s office.

District officials now plan to evaluate the recommendations.

“The district is not obligated to implement the recommendations listed in the performance audit. However, the implementation of recommendations in the audit are actions to avoid a formal designation by the Auditor of State and the Ohio Department of Education” such as fiscal caution, watch or emergency, the news release says.

The recommendations include eliminating numerous positions and closing two elementary school buildings.