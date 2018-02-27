Patriot Boulevard sought as new name for road in A'town

February 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Trustees will submit a request to change the name of a township road off state Route 46. Mahoning County commissioners will have the final say on whether to rename Interstate Boulevard, near Interstate 80, to Patriot Boulevard.

Trustees had a hearing Monday afternoon to approve a resolution requesting the name change.

