Patriot Boulevard sought as new name for road in A'town
AUSTINTOWN
Trustees will submit a request to change the name of a township road off state Route 46. Mahoning County commissioners will have the final say on whether to rename Interstate Boulevard, near Interstate 80, to Patriot Boulevard.
Trustees had a hearing Monday afternoon to approve a resolution requesting the name change.
- August 23, 2016 12:30 p.m.
