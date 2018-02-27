Owner seeks return of firearm

WARREN

The firearm used to injure David Bailes Jr. during the June 18, 2016, biker-club shootings at Shorty’s Place tavern on Highland Avenue in Warren Township may soon return to its owner.

Andrew Claypool of Girard has asked a judge to return his firearm now that the prosecutions have been completed. A hearing is today.

Bailes, 46, president of Forever Two Wheelz, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing two members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club — Robert “Chopper” Marto, 54, of Cortland and Jason “Foot” Moore, 41, of Bristolville — and injuring club members Claypool, 50, and Walter Hughes, 41, of Warren.

Claypool returned fire on Bailes during the confrontation but was not charged. Bailes was hit in the stomach, causing serious injuries. A motion filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court asks that Claypool’s gun be returned.