Owner seeks return of firearm
WARREN
The firearm used to injure David Bailes Jr. during the June 18, 2016, biker-club shootings at Shorty’s Place tavern on Highland Avenue in Warren Township may soon return to its owner.
Andrew Claypool of Girard has asked a judge to return his firearm now that the prosecutions have been completed. A hearing is today.
Bailes, 46, president of Forever Two Wheelz, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing two members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club — Robert “Chopper” Marto, 54, of Cortland and Jason “Foot” Moore, 41, of Bristolville — and injuring club members Claypool, 50, and Walter Hughes, 41, of Warren.
Claypool returned fire on Bailes during the confrontation but was not charged. Bailes was hit in the stomach, causing serious injuries. A motion filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court asks that Claypool’s gun be returned.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 15, 2017 12:10 a.m.
After final sentencing, prosecutor reveals how fatal biker shootings unfolded
- December 11, 2017 1:45 p.m.
UPDATE | Motorcycle club president accepts plea agreement, avoids trial
- December 19, 2017 midnight
Biker club member spoke last week at sentencing for man who shot him
- December 12, 2017 9:40 a.m.
David Bailes gets 10 years in prison in motorcycle club shooting
- May 10, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Two trials shaping up for three defendants in rival biker-club killings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.