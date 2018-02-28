OSHP fires state trooper charged by feds with drug dealing

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it has fired a trooper charged with drug dealing.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers announced the firing today of Trooper Jason Delcol for conduct unbecoming an officer just hours after federal authorities revealed the charges.

Sellers says the agency does not tolerate inappropriate conduct and considers public trust its top priority.

The government says Delcol sold illegal drugs, provided an accomplice with a bullet-proof vest and lied to police to protect the accomplice.

Patrol records show the agency twice fired Delcol over violations of agency policies for reporting use of controlled substances such as painkillers.

Records show arbitrators twice ruled the patrol had to reinstate Delcol.

The 43-year-old Delcol is in custody and court records don’t list an attorney for him.