Maple syrup production open house is Saturday in Salem

February 27, 2018 at 1:12p.m.

SALEM — Join the employees at Dave Hively’s annual open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to pick up information on starting maple syrup production and more.

Visitors can take a walk through the woods with a certified forester and will be able to see how sap is processed and bottled. Maple syrup treats and ice cream will also be provided.

The open house will take place at Hively’s farm, 10644 Middletown Road. For questions, call the Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension Office at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/2018mapleopenhouse

