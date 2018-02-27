Man with MS reports assault
WARREN
A man, 44, with multiple sclerosis reported being robbed and sexually assaulted Feb. 17 at his home on Ohio Avenue Northwest.
The man said he awoke to his roommate sexually assaulting him. The victim was unable to provide additional information, but the officer spoke with the victim’s ex-wife and she relayed additional details that she said the victim had given her.
She said the victim told her he was weak because of his medical condition and couldn’t force the suspect off of him.
The suspect is also accused of taking items from the victims’s home valued at $2,325, including pocket watches, a television and jewels.
