Man arraigned in weekend chase

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who recently finished serving an 11-year prison sentence may go back after leading police on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Dana Wallace, 34, of Griselda Lane, was arraigned Monday in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on felony charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and driving under suspension.

Officers tried to pull him over for expired registration about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 680 near the U.S. Route 62 ramp. Instead, reports said Wallace led police on a chase on Route 62 to U.S. Route 422 reaching speeds of 90 mph.

He exited the freeway at Wirt Street and was going the wrong way at one point until he crashed in a yard on Fairgreen Avenue and ran away. Police later found him in the 500 block of Clyde Street, where they found drugs and more than $200 in cash on him. He is now in the Mahoning County jail.

Court records show that in 2006, Wallace was convicted in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of aggravated burglary and intimidation of a witness or victim of a crime and sentenced to 11 years in prison, and five years parole.

Saturday’s arrest could violate the terms of Wallace’s parole. A violation hearing had yet to be scheduled Monday. Magistrate Sertick set his bond at $30,000.

Also Saturday, reports said it took three officers and two paramedics to hold down a man who had charged at an officer who was called to investigate a gunshot sensor report.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 200 block of East Midlothian Boulevard and found a man later identified as James Reed, 19, of Struthers, running away covered in blood.

When an officer told him to stop, Reed charged the officer, reports said. A second officer arrived and they both got Reed on the ground but had trouble handcuffing him.

A neighbor then told police that Reed was throwing things at his dog and refused to leave the neighbor’s yard. so he got his gun and fired a shot in the ground after Reed charged him.

A third officer arrived and along with two paramedics got Reed on a gurney but they could not sedate him because he was so unruly, reports said. Reports said Reed told police he took heroin and LSD.

Reed was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital then booked into the Mahoning County jail. He told Magistrate Sertick he has no memory of what happened Saturday because of the drugs he had taken.

His bond was set at 10 percent of $7,500.