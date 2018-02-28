Mahoning Democrats endorse Schiavoni for governor

BOARDMAN

When it came to endorsing a candidate for governor, the Mahoning County Democratic Party overwhelmingly went for one of its own.

The central and executive committee, which met tonight at St. Luke Parish’s hall, backed state Sen. Joe Schiavoni with 75 percent of the vote in its endorsement.

Richard Cordray, a former state treasurer and attorney general, finished second with 21 percent and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich was third with 4 percent.

Cordray and Kucinich said they weren’t surprised Schiavoni won the endorsement of his home county’s Democratic Party.

The party also endorsed David A. D’Apolito, a county court judge, for the 7th District Court of Appeals and incumbent Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti. Both have opponents in the May 8 primary. But the opponents didn’t seek the party’s endorsement.

The party also gave a rare dual endorsement in the county common pleas court race between Magistrate Dan Dascenzo and Anthony Donofrio, a Youngstown deputy law director.

Poland Trustee Eric C. Ungaro won the endorsement for the 59th Ohio House District seat with 62.5 percent of the vote, beating Boardman Trustee Larry Moliterno, who received 37.5 percent of the vote.

Also, Shawna Roberts was endorsed in the 6th Congressional District primary with 54 percent of the vote compared to 46 percent for Werner Lange.

