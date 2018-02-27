Liberty, Howland mull council
HOWLAND
The Liberty Township trustees will attend a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the development, fundamentals and potential of forming a Council of Governments with Howland Township. The meeting will be at the Howland Township Administration building, 205 Niles Cortland Road NE.
Meanwhile, the Liberty trustees canceled their regular meeting scheduled for Thursday. The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 19 at the administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
