Liberty, Howland mull council

February 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HOWLAND

The Liberty Township trustees will attend a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the development, fundamentals and potential of forming a Council of Governments with Howland Township. The meeting will be at the Howland Township Administration building, 205 Niles Cortland Road NE.

Meanwhile, the Liberty trustees canceled their regular meeting scheduled for Thursday. The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 19 at the administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900