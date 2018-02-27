Learn about birding in Valley
CANFIELD
Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley invites the public to “Birding Within 90 Minutes of Boardman” at 7 p.m. today at the Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St.
Jeff Harvey, president of the local Audubon chapter, will present a program on the many great birding locations within our area and what birds can be found.
