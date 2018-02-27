Learn about birding in Valley

February 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

CANFIELD

Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley invites the public to “Birding Within 90 Minutes of Boardman” at 7 p.m. today at the Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St.

Jeff Harvey, president of the local Audubon chapter, will present a program on the many great birding locations within our area and what birds can be found.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900