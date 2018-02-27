Jury opts for no rape indictment
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury declined to indict a Sebring woman accused of rape.
Sebring Police charged Chrystal Clark with rape along with William Tryon, who committed suicide in December at the Mahoning County jail.
The grand jury determined there was not sufficient evidence to indict Clark on the charges, which resulted from an investigation into an alleged rape that took place at their home in February 2017. A review found no jail employees at fault in Tryon’s suicide.
