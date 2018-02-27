Housing Authority meets today
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority’s board will meet at 3 p.m. today at the authority office at 131 W. Boardman St. The board will discuss the award of a contract for the management of the Village of Arlington I and II.
