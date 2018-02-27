Housing Authority meets today

February 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority’s board will meet at 3 p.m. today at the authority office at 131 W. Boardman St. The board will discuss the award of a contract for the management of the Village of Arlington I and II.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900