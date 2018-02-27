Handcuffed man makes a lunge

YOUNGSTOWN

A handcuffed man tried to lunge with his mouth for a bag of suspected crack cocaine that was on top of a squad car early Monday, reports said.

Officers were arresting Steve Gardner, 34, of Youngstown, about 12:05 a.m. after he was accused of violating a criminal trespass order at a home in the 500 block of East Florida Avenue on the South Side.

When police searched Gardner, reports said they found a bag of crack cocaine on him and placed him under arrest. They then put the bag on top of a cruiser, reports said.

Gardner then tried to grab the bag with his mouth before he was stopped.

Couple accused in death of child jailed

YOUNGSTOWN

The West Side couple indicted last week in the July drug overdose death of their 1-year-old daughter are both in custody.

Joshua Essad, 32, and Sara Loth, 30, were both booked into the Mahoning County jail on Monday by U.S. marshals.

A grand jury Thursday indicted the pair, of Burbank Avenue, on charges of child endangering, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in connection with the July 24 death of Isabelle Essad.

Essad died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. A coroner’s report completed in December said the child died of “carfentanil toxicity.”

Carfentanil is a synthetic opiate that is many times more powerful than heroin.

The pair are expected to be arraigned today in county common pleas court.

Patriot Boulevard sought as new name for road in A’town

AUSTINTOWN

Trustees will submit a request to change the name of a township road off state Route 46. Mahoning County commissioners will have the final say on whether to rename Interstate Boulevard, near Interstate 80, to Patriot Boulevard.

Trustees had a hearing Monday afternoon to approve a resolution requesting the name change.

