Groups fear proposal may weaken Ohio River water protections
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A commission that watches over the Ohio River’s health is considering moving away from its role of setting pollution standards for the river.
The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission is expected to decide this year whether to leave the responsibility of setting water quality standards up to the six individual states along the river.
That would allow each state to set its own guidelines for pollutants and waste water discharges from factories and sewer systems.
Environmental groups are worried that could weaken water quality protection for the river that provides drinking water for 5 million people.
The commission says the proposal is one of several possibilities under consideration. But it also says most of its commissioners now are in favor of allowing states to set their own standards.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 14, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Youngstown has some of the worst air in Ohio, report says
- January 30, 2017 10:26 a.m.
Groups sue #Tennessee power firm over coal ash claims
- March 29, 2017 midnight
Nation’s drinking water at risk
- July 19, 2017 midnight
US agency sued after it doesn’t declare Lake Erie impaired
- March 12, 2017 4:58 p.m.
Trump budget plan calls for massive cuts to funding for Lake Erie cleanup
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.