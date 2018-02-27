Duke Energy, joint owners sell retired Ohio coal-fired plant

February 27, 2018 at 11:25a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Duke Energy and joint owners of a retired coal-fired power plant in southwestern Ohio have announced the sale of the site.

Duke Energy, American Electric Power and Dayton Power & Light said Monday they finalized the sale of their retired Walter C. Beckjord coal-fired power plant in New Richmond to Commercial Liability Partners. Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Their release says Commercial Liability Partners will repurpose much of the property for future development and work under the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s direction to determine final environmental plans. The site includes the station and surrounding coal ash ponds.

Duke Energy says it will continue to own and operate a transmission substation and switchyard near the plant.

New Richmond is roughly 25 miles east of Cincinnati.

