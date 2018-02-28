Death in Warren ruled a homicide
WARREN
Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County coroner, has ruled the death of Martell S. Williams a homicide, the result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Williams, 22, of Boston Avenue Southeast, was found beside one of the buildings at the Stonegate Place apartments on Robert Avenue Northwest after the county 911 center received about 15 phone calls from people hearing gunfire at 4:06 a.m. Sunday.
Williams was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
Williams’ death marks the second homicide so far this year in the city.
