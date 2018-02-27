Confederate monuments event

YOUNGSTOWN

There will be a free symposium 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor (Steel Museum) , 151 W. Wood St.

The symposium is titled “Memorializing vs. Historicizing: Confederate Monuments and the Contested Past.”

The panelists will talk about the history of Confederate memorials, race and Confederate memorials, and Confederate monuments in comparative and international perspective with a focus on post-communist Europe.