Austintown schools schedule safety summit for March 12

February 27, 2018 at 1:40p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown schools scheduled a safety summit for 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive. Administration will cover current safety measures in the schools.

Families are encouraged to attend and give suggestions for further safety measures. Township police also will be available to take questions.

