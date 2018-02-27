Austintown schools schedule safety summit for March 12
AUSTINTOWN — Austintown schools scheduled a safety summit for 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Fitch High School auditorium, 4560 Falcon Drive. Administration will cover current safety measures in the schools.
Families are encouraged to attend and give suggestions for further safety measures. Township police also will be available to take questions.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 15, 2018 9:13 a.m.
Austintown schools change early release
- May 22, 2017 midnight
Resume workshop
- December 23, 2016 12:03 a.m.
Austintown bus drivers can earn bonuses
- November 20, 2017 8:58 a.m.
9 local schools receive Momentum Awards
- February 21, 2018 2:48 p.m.
SCHOOL SHOOTINGS | Schiavoni introduces bill to increase or improve school safety measures
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.