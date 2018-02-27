Agenda Wednesday
Agenda Wednesday
Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.
Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, 9 a.m., District 6 public works integrating committee, City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St. suite 1000, Youngstown.
Liberty Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., special meeting, Howland Township, 205 Niles-Cortland Road NE.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Lowellville Village Council, 6:30 p.m., finance committee, city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 4 p.m., board of directors, assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, then regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.
Niles Board of Control, 9:30 a.m., Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive.
Springfield Township trustees, 6 p.m., budget meeting, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, township administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, city hall, 6 Elm St.
Warren City Council, 4:30 p.m., community development committee, council caucus room, municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE.
Youngstown City Council, 5 p.m., council caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
