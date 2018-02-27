2 East Side crimes, one suspect

YOUNGSTOWN

Police believe the same man tried to pull off two robberies Sunday within minutes of each other on the East Side, reports said.

Officers were called to the Walgreens at 2864 McCartney Road just after 8 p.m. where an employee said a man came in and ordered she open the cash register. The employee said the man reached in his jacket as if he had a gun but she never saw a weapon. The man ran away when she hit the panic button, reports said.

About 20 minutes later police were called to the Dollar General at 1504 Oak St., where reports said a man came in with his hand in his coat pocket as if he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register. Reports said he got away with more than $200 in cash. The description of the robber in both robberies was the same, reports said.