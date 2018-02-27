2 East Side crimes, one suspect
YOUNGSTOWN
Police believe the same man tried to pull off two robberies Sunday within minutes of each other on the East Side, reports said.
Officers were called to the Walgreens at 2864 McCartney Road just after 8 p.m. where an employee said a man came in and ordered she open the cash register. The employee said the man reached in his jacket as if he had a gun but she never saw a weapon. The man ran away when she hit the panic button, reports said.
About 20 minutes later police were called to the Dollar General at 1504 Oak St., where reports said a man came in with his hand in his coat pocket as if he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register. Reports said he got away with more than $200 in cash. The description of the robber in both robberies was the same, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 26, 2018 10:25 a.m.
Police seek man involved in 2 East Side robberies
- March 29, 2017 10:12 a.m.
Two Youngstown robberies in a 30-minute span
- February 14, 2018 midnight
Masked-man robbery
- February 27, 2018 9:55 a.m.
Youngstown cops look for man who robbed North Side CVS
- December 19, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Man in custody for back to back robberies
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.