YSU alerts campus to robbery at CVS store
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown State University alerted its staff and students Monday night that the CVS store at 311 Park Ave. was robbed, calling the incident a concern or continuing threat to the campus community. The alert said the suspect is a black male about 6 feet, two inches tall, wearing a black coat, black pants and a red baseball hat. It was unknown if the suspect had a weapon, and he fled the store in an unknown direction.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 27, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST | YSU sends alert after robbery at CVS drugstore on Park Ave.
- October 1, 2016 8:11 p.m.
YSU police warn area residents of afternoon robbery in off-campus area
- October 11, 2016 midnight
Robbery suspect fatally shot by cops
- October 11, 2016 2:53 p.m.
Robbery suspect killed by Ohio police armed with air pistol
- May 9, 2017 midnight
Arrested at racino
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.