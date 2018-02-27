YSU alerts campus to robbery at CVS store

February 26, 2018 at 9:52p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University alerted its staff and students Monday night that the CVS store at 311 Park Ave. was robbed, calling the incident a concern or continuing threat to the campus community. The alert said the suspect is a black male about 6 feet, two inches tall, wearing a black coat, black pants and a red baseball hat. It was unknown if the suspect had a weapon, and he fled the store in an unknown direction.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000