Woman faces charges after found passed out in vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who received several misdemeanor citations after she was found passed out early Saturday morning behind the wheel of a car downtown also had a suspension on her license from a previous conviction.

Fiona Rhodes, 30, of Youngstown, was found passed out about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in front of 226 E. Front St., reports said. When an officer reached in her car to turn it off, she became hostile.

The car smelled of both marijuana and alcohol and there was a half empty bottle of wine in the car reports said.

Reports said Rhodes grabbed the steering wheel and refused to get out of the car so officers had to lift her out. She refused to take a sobriety test and was shouting obscenities, reports said.

When the car was searched officers found marijuana, a grinder and a pipe, reports said.

At the police station, she refused to take breath test and continued shouting at police, reports said.

She was issued citations for resisting arrest, OVI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and obstructing official business.

She was released to her father with a court date, reports said.

Police reports said she had a previous operating a vehicle while under the influence conviction.