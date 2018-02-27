West Side couple indicted in death of their child now in jail

YOUNGSTOWN — The West Side couple indicted last week for the July drug overdose death of their 1-year-old daughter are both in custody.

Joshua Essad, 32, and Sara Loth, 30, were both booked into the Mahoning County jail today by U.S. Marshals.

The grand jury on Thursday indicted the pair, of Burbank Avenue, on charges of child endangering, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in connection with the July 24 death of Isabelle Essad.

Essad died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. A coroner’s report completed in December said the child died of “carfentanil toxicity.”

Carfentanil is a synthetic opiate that is many times more powerful than heroin.

The pair are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in common pleas court.