Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown, lunch, bag of groceries and clothes, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Recipients must bring photo identification.
Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 22, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- March 27, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- June 26, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- September 25, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- November 27, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.