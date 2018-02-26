Several officers, paramedics needed to restrain man

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said it took three police officers and two paramedics Saturday to restrain a man who charged a police officer investigating a gunshot sensor call.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 200 block of East Midlothian Boulevard and found a man later identified as James Reed, 19, of Struthers, running away covered in blood.

When an officer told him to stop Reed charged the officer, reports said. A second officer arrived and they both managed to get Reed on the ground but had trouble handcuffing him.

A neighbor then told police that Reed was throwing things at his dog and refused to leave the neighbor’s yard. so the neighbor got his gun and fired a shot in the ground after Reed charged him, reports said.

A third officer arrived and along with two paramedics managed to get Reed on a gurney but they could not sedate him because he was so unruly, reports said. Reports said Reed told police he took heroin and LSD.

Reed was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital then booked into the Mahoning County jail.