Schiavoni bill allows guns to be removed from those at risk
COLUMBUS — State Sens. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and Sandra Williams of Cleveland, D-21st, said today they will introduce legislation shortly to remove firearms from people who are an imminent danger to themselves or others.
The bill would establish an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) that would allow family members or law enforcement to ask a civil court to temporarily remove firearms from a person who is acting in an unstable or threatening manner toward themselves or others. The protection order could last up to one year.
“Family members are often the first to know when a loved one starts showing signs that they’re dangerous to themselves or people around them,” Schiavoni said. “Sadly, there aren’t many options available to be proactive, remove weapons and prevent those moments from becoming tragedies. This bill is common sense. It provides a clear process when loved ones notice those red flags.”
