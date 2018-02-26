Rich Center receives $500K grant from Youngstown Foundation

February 26, 2018 at 12:44p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Paula & Anthony Rich Center for Autism will receive a $500,000 check from the Hine Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Foundation on Wedneday during a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Rich Center.

The money is meant to support the Rich Center’s “Building for Tomorrow 2020” campaign aimed at helping families across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania affected by autism.

